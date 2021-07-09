World Share

Will Bulgarians vote for a corruption-free future?

How strong are the forces of corruption in the European Union’s poorest nation Bulgaria? People there will vote this weekend and have the chance to put the country on a cleaner, more prosperous path. Guests: Genoveva Petrova Executive Director of Alpha Research Spasimir Domaradzki Visegrad Insight Fellow Veronica Anghel Political Scientist at the European University Institute Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.