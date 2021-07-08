World Share

Canada, south and west US experienced extreme temperatures

Last month was the hottest June on record for North America. That is according to scientists at the EU's Earth observation programme, Copernicus . It says extreme weather can be pinned on global heating and long heatwaves are a taste of what will come if urgent action is not taken to combat the climate crisis. Simon Wang , Professor of Climate Dynamics at the Utah State University has more. #Climatecrisis