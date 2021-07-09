POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canada, northwest US see record high temperatures in June | Money Talks
Last month was the hottest June on record for North America. That's according to scientists at the EU's Earth observation programme, Copernicus. Both the US and Canada are still sweltering under scorching temperatures as an intense heatwave grips most of the continent. Scientists say Canada's British Columbia, and the southern and the northwestern United States are the hardest-hit regions. Temperatures there have risen to more than five degrees Celsius above seasonal highs. Sharon George is a senior lecturer at Keele University in the UK. She says these unusual heatwaves will become more frequent if governments don't step up the fight against the climate crisis. #ClimateCrisis #HeatWave #CarbonEmissions
July 9, 2021
