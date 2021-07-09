World Share

Are billionaires’ determination to go to space fuelled by ego?

A space race is once again being run, but this time, rather than governments, it is billionaires who are competing. Virgin Galactic is cleared to launch its first fully crewed flight to the edge of space on Sunday, with the company's founder, Sir Richard Branson, on board. That is 9 days ahead of the other billionaire involved, Jeff Bezos. Ken Kremer from Space UpClose weighs in on Billionaire space race. #Billionairespacerace