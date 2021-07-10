POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback-Europe's Largest Park
25:00
World
Playback-Europe's Largest Park
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: An #Indian celebrity chef cooks up a Covid-19 relief initiative. Meet the tireless volunteers helping to rehabilitate #Syrian children with Down syndrome. Jeff #Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is stepping down as CEO. What's next for the world's richest man? And we take a look at the natural beauty and diversity in North Macedonia's newest National Park.
July 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?