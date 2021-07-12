POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could the delta variant outpace Europe’s vaccine programmes?
26:00
World
Could the delta variant outpace Europe’s vaccine programmes?
As the Delta variant spreads across Europe. We are off to Portugal, Russia, France and back here to the UK - to see who has got it right or wrong in fighting the coronavirus. Muhammad Munir Virologist at Lancaster University Vasily Vlassov Professor of Health at Higher School of Economics Antoine Flahault Director of the Institute of Global Health Ricardo Leite Member of the Portuguese Parliament Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?