Canada Residential Schools scandal of unmarked graves
26:00
World
Over the past couple of months dozens of Churches have been vandalised, attacked and even burned to the ground. The assault on churches started after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered in the grounds of three Church-run ‘Residential Schools’. The schools were government funded and run by the clergy and were tasked with assimilating indigenous children into Canadian society. Conditions were very hard and children died from various diseases and other causes at a far higher rate than in the general population. The discovery of their graves, a quarter of a century after the last school closed its doors, has shocked the nation.
July 12, 2021
