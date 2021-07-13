World Share

'An incredibly harmful policy' Canada's residential school system in the spotlight

Between 1876 and 1996 an estimated 150,000 indigenous children were forcibly separated from their families. They were placed in government funded ‘residential schools’ which were mostly run by the Catholic Church. Children were barred from using their native language and forced to convert to Christianity. At least 4,100 children died of disease, malnutrition and other unknown causes but the real number of deaths is likely much higher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/KixTog29o_c