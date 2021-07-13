POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'An incredibly harmful policy' Canada's residential school system in the spotlight
03:10
World
'An incredibly harmful policy' Canada's residential school system in the spotlight
Between 1876 and 1996 an estimated 150,000 indigenous children were forcibly separated from their families. They were placed in government funded ‘residential schools’ which were mostly run by the Catholic Church. Children were barred from using their native language and forced to convert to Christianity. At least 4,100 children died of disease, malnutrition and other unknown causes but the real number of deaths is likely much higher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/KixTog29o_c
July 13, 2021
