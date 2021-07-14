Government says riots could lead to medicine, food shortages | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ongoing unrest sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma could lead to medicine and food shortages in the coming weeks. At least 45 people are dead and nearly 800 people have been arrested, as rioters used Zuma's arrest as an excuse to loot shops and warehouses. And as Mark Klusener reports, thousands of soldiers have now been deployed to try and quell the violence. We spoke to Agnes Gitau in London. She a Managing Partner at GBS Africa - an advisory services firm specialising in economic and political risk intelligence in Africa. #SouthAfrica #InequalityGap #LootingRiots
July 14, 2021
