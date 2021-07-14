BizTech Share

Van Gogh exhibition offers New Yorkers immersive experience | Money Talks

The Big Apple is open for business. On June 15th, the city lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions, paving the way for the return of large-scale events including the three dimensional virtual reality exhibition of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings. Kyoko Gasha pays a visit to the multimillion-dollar-installation to find out what it takes to put on such a spectacle. #VanGogh #COVID19Restrictions #Art