World Share

Is the UK playing politics with internet freedoms?

The UK is planning new laws to police the world wide web. Concerns are being voiced that the new powers could lead to censorship - that the government will be able to overrule the country’s communications watchdog and give politicians too much control. GUESTS: Inma Martinez AI Pioneer Antony Walker Deputy Chief Executive of Tech UK Julia Hornle Professor of Internet Law Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.