The EU Announces Plan To Become First Carbon Neutral Continent

The European Union has announced an ambitious new plan to become the first carbon neutral continent. The bloc wants to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol powered cars by 2035 and also introduce a tax on aviation and maritime fuel. The proposed plan is to impose a carbon border tax. While some critics say it’s too much too soon, one of the best known climate activists, Great Thunberg, says it actually doesn’t go far enough. The effects of climate change are already being acutely felt by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Guests: Dann Mitchell Associate Professor in Atmospheric Science at Bristol University Alexandre Koberle Grantham Institute Research Fellow at Imperial College London Rupert Read Former spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion and member of the UK Green Party