Why are Americans not demanding accountability into illegal activities of Gulen schools?
Why are Americans not demanding accountability into illegal activities of Gulen schools?
The FETO terrorist organisation is operating the second largest charter-school network across the United States. In recent years, some of these schools have been hit by corruption investigations for exploiting hundreds of thousands of taxpayer’s money. We speak to Mary Addi, professional educator and long-time opponent of Gulen charter schools in the US about these schools. #Gulenschools #USA
July 15, 2021
