UK farm makes cattle feed that reduces methane emissions | Money Talks
02:59
BizTech
We know livestock are contributing to the climate crisis by belching-out the greenhouse gas methane. But in a game-changing breakthrough a new supplement being fed to dairy cattle in the UK has cut the methane output of a herd by a third. And that reduction is now being converted into carbon credits. Sarah Morice has been to visit the farm where the programme is under way. #CattleBreeding #Methane #ClimateCrisis
July 16, 2021
