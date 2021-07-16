July 16, 2021
15:05
Syria’s Mass Disappearances and Idlib’s Future
The Assad regime is now under increased scrutiny for enforced disappearances of thousands of Syrians. A resolution backed by Turkey, the US, Qatar, and several European countries have voiced concerns about the regime’s actions. The UN Human Rights Council is also calling for accountability. But the Assad regime continues to enjoy support from Russia and Iran. What does the year hold for Syria? Guests: Sener Akturk Associate Professor at Koc University Navvar Saban Conflict Analyst at OMRAN Centre
