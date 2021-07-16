POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Peter R de Vries: Famed Dutch journalist dies nine days after being shot
02:28
World
Peter R de Vries: Famed Dutch journalist dies nine days after being shot
Celebrated crime reporter Peter R de Vries has died after being shot in a crowded Amsterdam street earlier this month. The fearless journalist has been described as a national hero for his tireless campaign to bring criminals to account. Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. (Please note, this was made before the death of Peter R de Vries) CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/iKiLoL-FD48
July 16, 2021
