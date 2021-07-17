POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Is China Expanding Its Nuclear Arsenal?
According to an expert on Beijing’s nuclear arsenal, Jeffrey Lewis, China is expanding its nuclear arsenal to make sure it is capable of retaliation should a nuclear war erupt. Some analysts believe that recently discovered construction sites in China’s desert could be for nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that have the power to strike the United States within 30 minutes. For decades, China has kept a modest stockpile of nuclear warheads, but the country today is richer and stronger. Will China’s military strategy become more offensive?
July 17, 2021
