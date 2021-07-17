POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe floods leave over 150 people dead, hundreds missing and homeless
Europe floods leave over 150 people dead, hundreds missing and homeless
The number of dead after devastating flooding across western Europe has reached more than 160, with fears more bodies will be found as the waters recede. But there's no all-clear yet. In Germany, large parts of a dam in the North Rhine-Westphalia region have broken away with a risk of rupture. Sibel Karkus is in Ahwiler, one of the hardest hit regions, and has this report. #EuropeFloods
July 17, 2021
