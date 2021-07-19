World Share

Report: Israeli tech company helped govts spy on dissidents

Powerful surveillance software licensed only to governments has been used to infiltrate the mobile phones of thousands of people - including journalists and activists. The spyware, called Pegasus, secretly unlocks a phone's contents and turns it into a listening device. The creator says it's designed to help governments combat crime. But as Liz Maddock reports, the scale of the hack suggests otherwise. #israel