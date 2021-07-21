World Share

What are the challenges facing the new Haitian prime minister?

Haiti has sworn in a new prime minister in an effort to resolve the political struggle following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The appointment of Ariel Henry happened on the same day as an official memorial was held for Moise, who was shot dead by foreign mercenaries two weeks ago. Contributing Editor to The Nation Amy Wilentz has more on the challenges facing the new prime minister #ArielHenry