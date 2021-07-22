BizTech Share

Netflix plans gaming venture as subscriber growth slows | Money Talks

Shares of Netflix have fallen after the video streaming giant revealed it lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers in the US and Canada, as more people emerged from lockdowns. So now it's attempting an entertainment industry hat-trick. Netflix has already changed the TV and movie landscapes. Now it wants to do the same for video games. It's part of a bid to keep customers from switching to other platforms, or leaving their screens for the outside world. For more, we spoke to Paolo Pescatore in London. He's a telecommunications, media and technology analyst and founder of PP Foresight. #Netflix #Subscribers #Streaming