BizTech
Manila residents move to holiday towns to avoid COVID-19 | Money Talks
The Philippines is suffering one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia. Most cases are concentrated in the capital Manila, which is one of the world's most congested cities. And there's no end in sight, with vaccination rates well behind its regional peers. As Paolo Montecillo reports, some residents have chosen to move out of the city, and that's giving small towns a boost. #Manilaresidents #COVID19 #HolidayQuarantine
July 22, 2021
