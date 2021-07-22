World Share

Norway commemorates victims 10 years after deadly attacks

Church bells have been rung across Norway for five minutes to mark 10 years since a far right extremist, killed 77 people. Most of the victims were teenagers at a youth camp. The terror attacks were carried out by Anders Breivik in Oslo and a nearby island, and were the worst in the country's modern history. But as Sarah Morice reports, survivors fear the country is failing to address the rise of farrightextremism.