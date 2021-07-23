POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Endless COVID-19 outbreak poses uncertainty for the future
04:23
World
Endless COVID-19 outbreak poses uncertainty for the future
While the vaccines are very effective at reducing severe illness and death, they are not stopping Coronavirus in its tracks. In scientific terms the disease is going to be endemic, an ever present danger - like colds and flues. So how is this going to play out in the near future? Oksana Pyzik, lecturer and global health advisor at the UCL School of Pharmacy in London explains. #coronaviruspandemic
July 23, 2021
