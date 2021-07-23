POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why are separatist movements gaining momentum in Nigeria?
Why are separatist movements gaining momentum in Nigeria?
Nigerian separatist leader, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho is being interrogated by officials in Benin. Igboho became the target of a criminal investigation for organising protests calling for the secession of his Yoruba tribe in Nigeria's south-west region. We ask Remi Adekoya, an expert in identity politics and a lecturer at the University of York in UK, why separatist movements are gaining momentum in Nigeria. #Nigeria
July 23, 2021
