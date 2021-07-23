World Share

What's Behind the Changing Middle East?

The Middle East has been seeing many political shifts as new leaders take power in the region. The year started with the ending of the Qatar blockade. And now the Saudis are welcoming the leader of Oman, who was usually kept a distance due to his country's close ties to Iran. But as old rivals reconcile, once close allies are going through a rough patch. The UAE and the Saudis are at odds over a host of regional issues. How will the rest of the year play out? Guests: Nader Hashemi Associate Professor at University of Denver Annelle Sheline Research Fellow at Quincy Institute