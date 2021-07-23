POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Did Turkey’s Yacht Industry Boom During the Pandemic?
12:35
World
Why Did Turkey’s Yacht Industry Boom During the Pandemic?
The COVID-19 pandemic battered global tourism, as lockdown and flight restrictions sealed up many borders. But during the crisis, the Turkish yacht industry surprisingly recorded growth. It continued to receive orders, catapulting the country into the top three yacht builders in the world. What's behind this success? Guests: Cem Seven Managing Director of SANMAR Stewart Campbell Editor-in-chief at Boat International Media
July 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?