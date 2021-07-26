POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Saied suspends parliament, sacks prime minister
#Tunisia's president has sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament after violent protests broke out on Sunday. Although the move appears swift, President Kais Saied had issued several warnings after more than a year of political disputes. The North African nation is grappling with an economic crisis, exacerbated by a failure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As Liz Maddock reports, this is the biggest challenge to Tunisia's young constitution.
July 26, 2021
