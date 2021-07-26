POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Sudanese mothers struggle to make a living amid virus
02:02
World
South Sudanese mothers struggle to make a living amid virus
The world's youngest nation, #SouthSudan, faces a myriad of crises and lacks the capabilities to deal with them. Even before Covid-19, society was unravelling: a peace deal to end the civil war lags behind schedule, much of the population teeters on the brink of famine and 1.6 million people are at risk from flooding. For mothers in South Sudan, how to feed their children is a constant worry - and the pandemic adds to their strain. Claire Herriot reports.
July 26, 2021
