POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of migrants have crossed into EU from Belarus
25:50
World
Thousands of migrants have crossed into EU from Belarus
On the eastern fringes of Europe, on the border with Belarus, Lithuania is building a 550 km-long razor-wire wall to stop a sudden flow of migrants into its country. And it’s the very speed with which this influx has happened that has led to accusations that Belarus’ President is using the migrants to keep himself in power and put pressure on the EU to lift sanctions.So, is Alexander Lukashenko - with Russian help - actually flying in the men, women and children - and using them as political pawns? GUESTS: One on one Mantas Adomenas Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Panel: Dovile Sakaliene Member of the Lithuanian Parliament Pavel Havlicek Association for International Affairs Katsiaryna Shmatsina Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies
July 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?