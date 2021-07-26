POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cryptocurrencies rally on hopes of mass market adoption | Money Talks
06:58
BizTech
Cryptocurrencies rally on hopes of mass market adoption | Money Talks
In the doldrums since May, cryptocurrency prices have started this week with a surge. Bitcoin rallied beyond $39,000 on Sunday, its highest level in four weeks. As Mobin Nasir reports, investors are being encouraged by reports of rising acceptance for cryptocurrencies among some of the world's biggest companies. For more on this, Gareth Cleverly joined us from Oxford. He is a digital asset expert at Dacxi, which is a crypto exchange and wealth platform. #Cryptocurrency #MarketAdoption #Bitcoin
July 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?