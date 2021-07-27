World Share

Another US Withdrawal | Spyware to Silence Dissent

President Joe Biden has announced the withdrawal of the US forces from Iraq, bringing an end to the country's 18-year mission. Some say the move reflects a major shift in the US foreign policy. But Washington has committed that the US would continue to play a new role by training and advising the Iraqi military in its fight against Daesh. Meanwhile, the investigation conducted by Amnesty International and several media outlets about governments around the world using an Israeli-made software, Pegasus, as a weapon to silence dissent has renewed the debate surrounding surveillance. Amnesty International has called for the Israeli cyber-intelligence firm, the NSO group, that developed Pegasus, to be shut down. Could the biggest surveillance scandal in modern history put an end to the use of spyware? Guests: Mark Kimmitt Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Paul Haskell-Dowland Associate Dean for Computing and Security at Edith Cowan University Stephane Duguin Chief Executive Officer of CyberPeace Institute