IMF maintains global economic outlook at 6% for 2021 | Money Talks

The International Monetary Fund says the global economy is recovering at an uneven pace, with the gap between rich and poor countries expected to widen this year. The lender says it's a result of rising coronavirus infections from the Delta variant and inadequate vaccine access. And that could slow the global economic recovery in 2022. In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF says it expects global GDP to grow by 6 percent this year, unchanged from its April forecast. While next year's expansion will be slower at 4.9 percent. The fund says advanced economies are leading the recovery with the US and the UK both likely to grow by 7 percent. That's because they and other wealthy economies have had efficient COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs, and better fiscal support programmes. But the IMF has cut its growth forecast for emerging markets, where vaccine distribution has been slow. It says only 11 percent of people in developing countries are fully vaccinated. Many countries, including India, Indonesia, Brazil and Thailand, are also struggling to contain the the Delta variant. #IMF #GlobalEconomicOutlook #Pandemic