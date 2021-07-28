Vatican tries former senior cardinal on corruption charges | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We start in Vatican City, where the trial of a former senior leader of the Catholic Church for financial crimes has begun. Proceedings will be held in the Vatican Museums after a two-year investigation over a botched London property deal that led to millions of dollars in losses. It's part of Pope Francis' crackdown on corruption, and pledge to make the institution's historically opaque finances more transparent. Paolo Montecillo reports. Alessandro Speciale is Bloomberg News bureau chief in Rome and a former Vatican correspondent. He tells us about the significance of the trial, and what it means for Pope Francis's efforts to clean-up the Vatican's finances. #Vatican #CorruptionCharges #CatholicChurch
July 28, 2021
