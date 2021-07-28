Tesla Q2 profit surges to record $1.1B on record deliveries | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tesla Q2 profit surges to record $1.1B on record deliveries
Sales of Tesla's electric cars bolted past market expectations in the second quarter as the company delivered more than 200,000 vehicles between April and June. That's helped its quarterly net profits surge beyond $1 billion for the first time. The company says it's on track to boost annual revenues by 50 percent this year. But the global microchip shortage could slam the brakes on some of the company's products. For more on this, Jim Holder joined us from London. He's editorial director of Autocar and WhatCar? #Tesla #ChipShortage #Cybertruck
July 28, 2021
