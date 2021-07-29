World Share

Are France’s Muslims being treated unfairly?

How much does France’s anti-separatism bill really discriminate against law-abiding Muslims. Emmanuel Macron says it does exactly the opposite - that it will protect them and other French people from Islamic extremists. But as it inches closer to becoming law, critics say it will stigmatise ALL 8 million Muslims in France - removing religious freedoms and making followers of Islam second-class citizens. Guests: Yasser Louati Human Rights Advocate Anne-Elisabeth Moutet Political Commentator Joseph Downing Author of “French Muslims in Perspective” Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.