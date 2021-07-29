Big Tech firms rack up record sales, earnings in Q2 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Revenues and earnings for Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet have surged past already optimistic expectations, as demand for digital services and gadgets continues to soar. Some analysts believe the earnings boom is ending as the global economy emerges from the worst of the coronavirus crisis. But with billions of dollars being added to their cash reserves, Big Tech appears all set to expand its market even further. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Daniel Ives joined us from New York. He's managing director at Wedbush Securities. #TechStocks #Apple #Microsoft #Alphabet