03:25
BizTech
E-commerce platforms boost used item sales in New York | Money Talks
One person's trash is another person's treasure. That saying is particularly relevant today. A survey by Thredup and GlobalData found that 33 million consumers bought secondhand apparel for the first time in 2020, and a growing number are using digital platforms to do so. Kyoko Gasha travels to Brooklyn, New York, to find out what's driving this trend. #Thifting #OnlineSales #Ecommerce
July 29, 2021
