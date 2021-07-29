POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
WTO members fail to reach consensus on drug patent waivers | Money Talks
09:54
BizTech
WTO members fail to reach consensus on drug patent waivers | Money Talks
The World Trade Organization says no consensus has been reached on the waiving of patents for COVID-19 vaccines. India and South Africa say the move would give emerging markets better access to drugs they need to protect their people and boost their economies. But a group of rich countries continues to block the proposal, leaving the rest of the world short on jabs. Paolo Montecillo has more. We spoke to spokesperson for the World Trade Organization, Kieth Rockwell. He joined us now from Geneva. #VaccineInequality #WTO #TradeDisputes
July 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?