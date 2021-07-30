POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US GDP grows 6.5% in Q2, well short of 8.4% expectation | Money Talks
07:10
BizTech
US GDP grows 6.5% in Q2, well short of 8.4% expectation | Money Talks
The US economy is now bigger than it was before the pandemic after growing 6-and- a-half percent in the second quarter. But the recovery isn't keeping pace with expectations. Inflation is gathering pace and is already above the government's target of two percent. And the government's stepping-up plans to spend trillions of dollars to boost the economy and create more jobs. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the state of the US economy, we spoke to Professor Joann Weiner. She's the director of the Applied Economics graduate programme at George Washington University, and joins us now from Lake Tahoe in California. #USGDP #USeconomy #Pandemic
July 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?