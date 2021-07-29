POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN: Taliban peace talks in contrast to domestic actions
01:47
World
UN: Taliban peace talks in contrast to domestic actions
The UN's message to the #Taliban has been clear and unequivocal - there can be no legitimacy if it cannot meet its international obligations. The head of the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan says if the group wants international recognition it will have to start fulfilling its international obligations. The directive comes as Taliban leaders continue to meet foreign officials on the world stage while pushing ahead with a ground offensive at home. Melinda Nucifora has more.
July 29, 2021
