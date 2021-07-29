POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Report says UK is suffering the effects of climate change
02:07
World
Report says UK is suffering the effects of climate change
A new report by the UK's Meteorological Office says the country is already suffering the effects of #climatechange. A study of the weather in 2020 shows the UK had one of its warmest, wettest and sunniest years on record. It is now almost one degree celsius warmer and six percent wetter than 30 years ago. Scientists warn these new extremes will bring significant disruption and it will get worse unless global warming can be limited to no more than 1.5 degrees. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
July 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?