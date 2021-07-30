BizTech Share

Political crisis throws Tunisia's economic policies in limbo | Money Talks

Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked more top officials, including the head of national television station, Wataniya. This comes days after he fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed judicial powers. Saied's been accused of staging a coup but says his moves are constitutional and necessary to address a dire economic situation. Natasha Hussain. #Tunisia #EconomicPolicies #KaisSaied