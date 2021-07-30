POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Free trading app goes public amid numerous controversies | Money Talks
06:58
BizTech
Free trading app goes public amid numerous controversies | Money Talks
Free-trading app Robinhood has raised close to 2 billion dollars in its initial public offering. The company's market debut was hotly-anticipated for months, but in the end it was a lacklustre first day of trading. It priced shares at the low end of its range, at 38 dollars a piece. That valued the company at more than 30 billion dollars. Paolo Montecillo has more on what makes the platform so popular. For more, we spoke to Santosh Rao in Princeton, New Jersey. He's the head of research at the merchant bank, Manhattan Venture Partners. #TradingApp #RobinHood #IPO
July 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?