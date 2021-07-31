World Share

US Exit from Afghanistan | Bigger Than Five

As the US completes its troop pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban continue to make gains across the country amid growing questions about the stability of the Afghan government. What are the prospects for real peace among Afghans? Guests: Zalmay Khalilzad- US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Lakhdar Brahimi- Former UN Special Representative for Afghanistan The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉www.trtworld.com/video/bigger-than-five Follow us: 👉@_BiggerThanFive 👉@Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3pYJ2m7