What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israel under pressure to regulate its spyware firms

Israel has set up a damage control team to deal with the aftermath of a spyware scandal involving one of its tech companies. The NSO Group’s Pegasus software was reportedly used to hack the phones of activists, journalists and world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Many of the users were other governments. What diplomatic repercussions could this have for countries embroiled in the scandal, and for Israel?