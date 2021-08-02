POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel Accuses Iran for Deadly Attack on Oil Tanker, Iran Denies
Israel Accuses Iran for Deadly Attack on Oil Tanker, Iran Denies
Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated after an oil tanker was struck by a drone off the coast of Oman on July 29. Two crew members were killed. The oil tanker, MV Mercer Street, is operated by Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. The US, UK and Israel are now warning of co-ordinated retaliation. Tehran calls the allegations baseless. Could this allegation push tensions over the edge? Guests: Danny Ayalon Israel's former Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador to the US Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat Scott Lucas Professor of International Politics at Birmingham University
August 2, 2021
