Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 has lasting impact on oil | Money Talks
Today marks the 31st anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. On the second of August 1990, led by then-President Saddam Hussain, Iraqi forces attacked and occupied neighbouring Kuwait. Panic ensued on the international energy market, as global oil supplies came under threat. The price of crude doubled over the span of a few weeks. Iraqi forces were eventually forced to retreat. But they left a lasting impact on the region's politics and its oil production. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, independent energy analyst, Neil Atkinson spoke to us from Paris. #Iraqi #Kuwait #OilMarkets
August 5, 2021
