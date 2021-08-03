POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What happens if the Taliban gain control of major urban centres?
04:47
World
Afghan government forces are resisting Taliban attacks on several major cities as the insurgents stepped up a nationwide offensive. We speak to Obaidullah Baheer, lecturer of transitional justice at the American University in Kabul, about the Taliban’s offensive and what would be the consequences if major urban centres like Kandahar fall in the hands of the militants. #Kandahar #Taliban
August 3, 2021
