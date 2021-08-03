World Share

Anxious Afghans Amid a Taliban Return | Bigger Than Five

With the United States set to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of August and the Taliban rapidly making territorial gains, Bigger Than Five travels to Kabul to meet two young Afghans who share their views and concerns about the future. The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world.