Anxious Afghans Amid a Taliban Return | Bigger Than Five
03:30
World
With the United States set to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of August and the Taliban rapidly making territorial gains, Bigger Than Five travels to Kabul to meet two young Afghans who share their views and concerns about the future. The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉www.trtworld.com/video/bigger-than-five Follow us: 👉@_BiggerThanFive 👉@Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3pYJ2m7
August 3, 2021
